The 46th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival is returning this weekend, and after 4 years, it is once again a live, in-person event!

There will be hula, a Hawaiian-inspired craft fair, food and more this Saturday July 15th from 9am to 4pm at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Grounds, Skygate. Pauline Worsham and Joey Keahiolalo joined John Veneri on the show to discuss the festival.

“Moanalua Gardens Foundation is really excited to be returning to our traditional live festival which has been so beloved and popular with the entire community. In this live festival we’re featuring all of the best elements that have made the festival such a success. In addition to 12 spectacular Hālau Hula, we’ll reprising our Hawaiian-inspired craft fair in a makeke marketplace where you will find an array of fabulous merchandise from handmade lauhala pieces to Hawaiian quilt bags, to Tahitian pearl jewelry and lots more. Our always popular poi pounding demonstrations will be back along with lei making, lauhala weaving, lei hulu feather lei making, Hawaiian implements and other traditional arts. Lots of onolicious local foods will be served up by Haili’s Hawaiian Foods, Da Hub, Pacific American Foundation, HI Shack and others. At noon the Royal Hawaiian Band will present a special concert. There will be something for everyone. And the best part is that admission is free and so is parking.’

The Festival starts at 9am with an opening ceremony by the Royal Order of Kamehameha and presentation of our prestigious Malia Kau Award to respected Kumu Hula Pohai Souza.

For more information, visit online at Moanaluagardensfoundation.org