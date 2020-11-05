43rd Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival Preview

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 43rd Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival premieres with a virtual two-hour event on Thursday, November 5 from 7 to 9 pm.

The two-hour program was filmed at historic Queen Emma Summer Palace and features eleven hālau. The show is an inspiring program of hula with special messages of aloha from each kumu that will be live-streamed on www.khon2.com and KHON’s YouTube channel. It will be rebroadcast on Saturday, November 7 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2, and on Sunday, November 8, from 8 to 10 pm on sister station KHII. The Presenting Sponsor is Hawai’i Tourism.

Prince Lot is in honor of the ali’i who helped preserve hula when it went underground and it’s presented by Moanalua Gardens Foundation.

According to participating halau, it was a challenge to practice since social distancing prevented people from being together and practicing together in person and in sync.

The Festival is presented by the Moanalua Gardens Foundation, which sees hula as an important cultural resource. To support the Foundation, you can go online to make a donation.



Website: www.moanaluagardensfoundation.org

43RD ANNUAL PRINCE LOT HULA FESTIVAL