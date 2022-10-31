Beckie Stocchetti, who is the Executive Director of Hawai’i International Film Festival joined John Veneri on Living808 to talk about the 42nd edition of the Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani. They officially release 102 features, 124 shorts and more on November 3rd and will be on O‘ahu until the 13th and on neighbor islands from the 17th until the 20th, with nationwide streaming from the Nov. 3rd to the 27th.

Stocchetti expressed her excitement of the return of in-person screening at Consolidated theater at Kahala, Ward, and Kapolei and additional screenings at HoMa’s Doris Duke Theater, in theaters on Kaua‘i, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island, and outdoors on the gorgeous Great Lawn at the Bishop Museum. So there are many options to catch this exciting event.

Part of HIFF’s mission is to be the leading organization dedicated to showcasing Hawai’i films and filmmakers across the globe. HIFF42 will showcase 14 films as part of our Made In Hawaii category.

HIFF will also represent 29 countries this year. There will be many films representing different cultures. One example will be international stars like Korean superstar Lee Jung-jae (Emmy winner for Squid Game) makes his directing debut with Hunt. Another is Kerry Warkia of Aotearoa, one of the producers behind KĀINGA, making its Hawai‘i debut HIFF42. She is also the HIFF42 Honoree for the Leann K Ferrer Trailblazer Award Presented by Pacific Islanders in Communications.

Then there is the short film “The Wind And The Reckoning”, directed by Big Island-based director and HIFF alumnus David L. Cunningham (Beyond Paradise, To End All Wars), chronicles the real life story of Hawaiian cowboy Ko’olau portrayed by Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story). This film is the first major feature film that is predominately in ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i (the Hawaiian language). The film’s cast includes Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Maui-born Lindsay Watson (Finding Ohana) and Ron Yuan (Mulan).

You do not want to miss these in-person screenings.

But, If you can’t join us in-theaters, you can catch a select collection of films streaming online Nov 3 – 27 at watch.hiff.org. To view our screening schedule, buy passes and explore the program, visit hiff.org.