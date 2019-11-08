40th Annual Meadow Gold Rainbow Invitational Marching Band Festival Preview

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 40th Annual Meadow Gold Rainbow Invitational Marching Band Festival will bring together Hawaii high schools to perform on Veteran’s Day at Aloha Stadium.

It’s been a tradition since 1979, when the University of Hawai’i “Rainbow Warrior” Marching Band created the festival for high school marching bands to gather in a “non-competitive setting to display their skills and accomplishments.”

For 2019, the following 18 high school marching bands will perform:

Aiea High School

Campbell High School

Castle High School

Farrington High School

​Kailua High School

Kaimuki High School

Kaiser High School

Kalani High School

Kamehameha Schools

Kapolei High School

Leilehua High School

Mililani High School

Moanalua High School

Pearl City High School

Punahou School

Radford High School

Roosevelt High School

Waipahu High School

The event also features the UH Rainbow Warrior Marching Band, who gave Living808 a preview of their performance.

The Invitational starts at 4:30pm.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students.

For more information, call the UH Band Office at 956-7657.

Website: http://uhbands.org