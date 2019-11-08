40th Annual Meadow Gold Rainbow Invitational Marching Band Festival Preview

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 40th Annual Meadow Gold Rainbow Invitational Marching Band Festival will bring together Hawaii high schools to perform on Veteran’s Day at Aloha Stadium.
It’s been a tradition since 1979, when the University of Hawai’i “Rainbow Warrior” Marching Band created the festival for high school marching bands to gather in a “non-competitive setting to display their skills and accomplishments.”
For 2019, the following 18 high school marching bands will perform:
Aiea High School
Campbell High School
Castle High School
Farrington High School
Kailua High School
Kaimuki High School
Kaiser High School
Kalani High School
Kamehameha Schools
Kapolei High School
Leilehua High School
Mililani High School
Moanalua High School
Pearl City High School
Punahou School
Radford High School
Roosevelt High School
Waipahu High School
The event also features the UH Rainbow Warrior Marching Band, who gave Living808 a preview of their performance.
The Invitational starts at 4:30pm.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students.
For more information, call the UH Band Office at 956-7657.
Website: http://uhbands.org