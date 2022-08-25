Living808 in collaboration with Rick Bartalini Presents gave two lucky winners a pair of tickets to the hit band Journey. On Wednesday we announced LIVE on the show the winner for a pair of 4th row tickets goes to @tiffsmash. Then today we announced @alekanaka won a pair of tickets in the 3rd row.

Tomorrow LIVE on the show we will be handing out tickets for the 2nd and 1st row. Two winners, 2 tickets each for the Freedom Tour Journey Concert at the Neal S Blaisdell Arena on October 5th. Just head over to our Instagram page @living808tv to Enter to Win.

And don’t forget, even if you don’t win, Living808 viewers will have access to purchase tickets on Friday August 26 at 10am. Head over to ticketmaster.com or rbpconcerts.com for exclusive 24-hour presale access using the code KHON.