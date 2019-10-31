39TH Hawai‘i International Film Festival presented by Halekulani

Established in 1981, the Hawai‘i International Film Festival is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of cultural exchange and media in the Pacific Rim.

HIFF is a premier international film event that has won the praise of international filmmakers, scholars, educators, governments, programmers and film industry leaders across the globe.

HIFF’s programming has two particular mandates: to be a festival of record for emerging films from Asia, the Pacific, and North America and to present the top festival films from around the world, annually screening films from over 45 countries.

HIFF Industry and HIFF VR presents content and panels in the fields of film, music, virtual reality, and new media entertainment. These transmedia programs reflect HIFF’s commitment to exhibiting innovative creative content coming from the Asia Pacific Rim. Visit http://hiff.org for more information.

The upcoming program is the largest to-date and includes some of the most buzz-worthy films of the year. Some must-see films include: The Two Popes, directed by Fernando Meirelles (Blindness, The Constant Gardener) brings a historic moment in the Catholic Church to the big screen.

Lingua Franca, directed by Isabel Sandoval, is a groundbreaking film written and directed by a trans woman of color reveals the many intersecting hurdles faced by undocumented transgender workers in America today. Olivia is a domestic caregiver who becomes romantically involved with her employer’s adult grandson in the pursuit of a marriage-based green card.

Audience can secure their own ticket at www.hiff.org/awardsgala (full table and individual pricing available).

The Awards Gala:

FRI 11/15 6:00pm HST