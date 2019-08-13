30th Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

Honolulu is in the middle of one of the longest running film festivals of its kind in the nation.
The nonprofit “Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation” celebrates 30 years this year.
It brings together about 12-hundred folks for LGBT-themed movies and colorful events. The festival started last week.
It’s dark for a few days then picks up again Thursday. Still some great movies and events coming your way.
Festival director Brent Anbe is here to tell us about it, along with programming director Richard Kuwada.
Website: http://HGLCF.org
HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL
AUGUST 8-18
DORIS DUKE THEATRE
BEFORE YOU KNOW IT
Thursday, August 15
7:30 pm – 9:35 pm
FOLLOW ME & DEEP IN VOGUE
Friday, August 16
5:00 pm – 7:00 pm
ZERO ONE & PAPI CHULO
Friday, August 16
7:30 pm – 9:50 pm
Saturday, August 17
6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Red Carpet Gala
Shangela is Shook
Sunday, August 18 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm