30th Annual Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

Honolulu is in the middle of one of the longest running film festivals of its kind in the nation.

The nonprofit “Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation” celebrates 30 years this year.

It brings together about 12-hundred folks for LGBT-themed movies and colorful events. The festival started last week.

It’s dark for a few days then picks up again Thursday. Still some great movies and events coming your way.

Festival director Brent Anbe is here to tell us about it, along with programming director Richard Kuwada.

Website: http://HGLCF.org

HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL

AUGUST 8-18

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

BEFORE YOU KNOW IT

Thursday, August 15

7:30 pm – 9:35 pm

HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL

AUGUST 8-18

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

FOLLOW ME & DEEP IN VOGUE

Friday, August 16

5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL

AUGUST 8-18

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

ZERO ONE & PAPI CHULO

Friday, August 16

7:30 pm – 9:50 pm

HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL

AUGUST 8-18

Alohilani Resort

Saturday, August 17

6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Red Carpet Gala

HONOLULU RAINBOW FILM FESTIVAL

AUGUST 8-18

DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Shangela is Shook

Sunday, August 18 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm