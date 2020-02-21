30 Americans Exhibit at HOMA

The 30 Americans exhibition features works by 30 contemporary artists connected through their African-American cultural history. It includes some of the most recognized and influential figures in the art world from the past four decades, such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Mark Bradford, Nick Cave, Lorna Simpson, Mickalene Thomas, Kara Walker, Carrie Mae Weems, and Kehinde Wiley. Their compelling works that refuse to play it safe, taking risks with pieces that are bold, vibrant, and provocative.

Conceived by the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida, and drawn entirely from their renowned collection, the exhibition has traveled across the United States for the past ten years. HoMA’s presentation features 40 objects carefully selected for our venue, and installed throughout our two large exhibition galleries.

The presentation of 30 Americans in Hawai‛i brings a unique, multi-cultural perspective to themes explored in the exhibition. A developed slate of public programs in consultation with community members, and are planning things like art workshops, in-gallery activities, and a whole series of Community Conversations with local community leaders designed to encourage reflection and dialogue around themes explored in the exhibition. For more information on the exhibition and public programming, please visit www.honolulumuseum.org.