3 Top Self-Care Ideas at Ho’āla Salon and Spa

Honolulu (KHON2) – Ho’āla Salon and Spa shared ideas for self-care after the hectic holidays to relax and recharge for a New Year, New You.

For the ultimate healing and self care, owner Lititia Thomas recommends “Our TULASARA BODY MASSAGE. This personalized experience is based upon the Avurvedic Tulasara Philosophy and your choice of an Aveda aroma. Depending upon your needs, a variety of massage techniques may be utilized including Swedish, Deep tissue, Sports, and Trigger Point Therapy. I highly recommend the 90 minutes massage with a body exfoliation upgrade for the ultimate experience.

Scotty Gelding, Stylist and Aveda Educator, recommends for the new year in the Ho’āla Salon the PRAMISANA SCALP & HAIR TREATMENT. “Weʻre all about great cuts and color in our salon,” says Scotty, “But we really have to start at the roots – literally! – to bring out the best in our hair, and in ourselves.”

Thomas also suggests a pedicure to pamper your sole. “Itʻs very true that many people neglect their feet so we encourage both men and women to come in for regular pedicures! I recommend our 80-minute AROMA SPA PEDICARE which, again, is a personalized experience based upon the Elemental Nature philosophy and your favorite Aveda aromas. It features stress relieving techniques to create a thoroughly relaxing treatment while taking care of your feet. You will feel transformed!”

To make an appointment, visit Ho’āla Salon & Spa, Ala Moana Center, 3rd floor next to Neiman Marcus

www.hoalasalonspa.com <http://www.hoalasalonspa.com>

808-947-6141

The salon is open daily.

The duo wrapped by wishing everyone a very happy, healthy and beautiful new year, and reminding everyone that the salon also offers spa packages which make great gifts for your loved ones – and yourself! – throughout the year. After all, Valentineʻs Day will be here soon! And for continued self-care, the retail store carries the full line of Aveda plant-based products for hair, face, body, and lifestyle.

