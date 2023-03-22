Daniel Kong, Owner of We Buy Houses Hawaii remodels homes and puts them back on the market for local families to purchase or rent. John went over to check out one of his newly renovated homes and learn some tips and tricks for affording a new home.

Buy a fixer upper – To purchase a fix upper apply for a FHA 203K loan. This loan will wrap the purchase and the renovations under one mortgage payment. “NINJA TIP” Ask for a price reduction or a seller credit – A seller credit will reduce the amount due upfront to close the sale. Use creative products – One product is a no income loan. This loan is perfect for folks who don’t have a regular income and can’t purchase a home the traditional way. The interest will be a little higher but one requirement you need is 12 months of mortgage payments saved in your bank account.

