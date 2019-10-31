3 Halloween Cocktails to Make Now by Pint + Jigger Mixologist Jen Ackrill

Honolulu (KHON2)- Pint + Jigger Mixologist Jen Ackrill created three cocktails for Halloween that are inspired by our Living808 hosts.

Mix up these recipes for a treat!

Wicked Cute (Tannya)

1.5oz Plantation Pineapple rum

.5oz Sweet Vermouth

.75oz Fresh lemon juice

.5oz Ginger syrup***

1 Egg white

Place all ingredients into a mixing tin, add ice and shake well for 15 seconds, strain and remove ice and shake again to aerate the egg whites to make drink extra fluffy. Pour mixture into a hollowed out and rinsed decorative pumpkin and garnish with grated cinnamon and/or nutmeg.

***Ginger Syrup: Heat 1 cup of water and 1 cup of sugar to just before boiling, stir to dissolve the sugar. Remove from heat and allow too cool. Once cooled, add 2oz fresh ginger juice. Stir well to combine, place into a squeeze bottle or like vessel and keep refrigerated for up to one month.

Dead Monkey Dram (John)

1.5oz Angels Envy bourbon

.75oz Giffards Banane du Brasil liqueur

.5oz Fresh squeezed lime juice (including shell)

2dsh Bitter Truth Jerry Thomas bitters (or another aromatic bitters)

Place all ingredients into a mixing tin (including the spent shell of the lime half) add ice and shake well for 15 seconds. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with a dehydrated (or fresh) blood orange.

Mom’s Evil Shrunken Pumpkin Brew (Mikey)

2oz Good Quality vodka dyed black

.5oz Cocktail Artist Premium Triple Sec Syrup (available at Walmart)

1lg Calamansi (or 1/2oz calamansi juice)

Soda

Muddle calamansi in a chilled Collins glass, add black dyed vodka, Premium Triple Sec Syrup and give a quick stir, add ice and top with soda. Place your little ghosts or goblins to sleep and enjoy!

A note: Pint + Jigger will be closed on Halloween.

Website: http://pintandjigger.com