24 Hour Fitness at Pearl Highlands Center

Honolulu (KHON2) – 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City is welcoming in Hawaii residents of all fitness levels to continue their health and wellness journey.

Home to many restaurants, retailers and more, Pearl Highlands Shopping Center is providing a safe and clean exercise facility to those looking to jumpstart or continue their healthy lifestyle.

“We appreciate the collaboration that members and guests have demonstrated during the pandemic to keep each other healthy and safe in our clubs—wiping down equipment with sanitation supplies after use, wearing masks properly,” says Rob Philyaw, General Manager, 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City.

In addition to their updated safety and health guidelines, members of 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City can take advantage of the facilities services and equipment..

“Our club also offers a broad selection of club amenities, including popular group exercise studio classes that provide the inspiration and motivation of the supportive and social club community that our members love. For those looking for another workout option, our 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City club offers a fully-equipped outdoor workout area where members and guests can work out safely and vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result isn’t necessary,” says Cy Hirota, Master Trainer, 24 Hour Fitness Pearl City.

Those looking to become a member of the 24 Hour Fitness facility at Pearl Highlands are encouraged to visit the facility at their Pearl City location.

24 Hour Fitness – Pearl Highlands Location:

1000 Kamehameha Hwy,

Pearl City, HI 96782

