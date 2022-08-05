Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, Autograph Collection is located on the sunny South Shore of Kauai near world-famous beaches and next door to some of the best dining & shopping on the island. It is also home to the Kauai Poke Fest, which is held annually! The annual event included 20 varieties of poke served to guests, a poke demonstration with Sam Choy and a poke competition. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales are being donated to the Kauai Charity Walk, which supports local charities throughout the island from food banks and family service organization to distance learning assistance. Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri filmed this week’s episode of Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen, and Kelly Simek was there as a judge and emcee of the event. Kelly took us behind the scenes

For more on Koloa Landing Resort and their future events, visit koloalandingresort.com