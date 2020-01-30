2020 Waiola Black Collection to Benefit Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, has partnered with Make-A-Wish® Hawaii to produce The Waiola Black Collection. The collection will be released on January 16, 2020, and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the local organization, whose mission is to grant life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses.

This collection features six women’s apparel styles and a men’s retro shirt in limited edition. Jams World “Waiola,” meaning “water of life” in Hawaiian is an original hand-painted piece of art.

“This art piece features a tropical flora, sprinkled with shades of blue symbolizing all the wishes Make-A-Wish Hawaii has granted for the children in the islands diagnosed with critical illnesses. Over the years, the Hawaii chapter has granted thousands of wishes and impacted these kids’ lives in such a positive way,” said Pua Rochlen, Jams World President. “I wanted to create a beautiful collection to support Make-A-Wish Hawaii but also symbolize all this chapter has done over the years for the children in our community.”

“We are so grateful for Jams World’s generous partnership in bringing wishes to life through the new Waiola Black Collection,” said Make-A-Wish Hawaii President & CEO Trini Kaopuiki Clark. “This collection not only honors our wish families but provides a fun, easy way to support both a Made In Hawaii company and a local organization serving our Hawaii community.”

The Waiola Black Collection is available online at www.jamsworld.com. You can also shop this collection in-store at the following Jams World & Surf Line Hawaii locations. Jams World Keauhou Center, Shops at Mauna Lani, Ala Moana Center, Surf Line Hawaii International Marketplace Waikiki, Surf Line Hawaii Pop-up Ala Moana Center.

About Jams World

The Jams World of today celebrates over 50 years of color, freedom, difference & love. Founder, Dave Rochlen , grew up surfing the California beaches. In 1962, Dave was transferred to Hawaii for work and “uncomfortable with the government industrial complex” left his job and opened a surfboard shop called Surf Line Hawaii on Kona Street in 1964. The company collects art from around the world, and each of their garments are a timeless piece of art. The art is screened in long lasting, stay true color on our exclusive 100% Spun Crushed Rayon. The fabric keeps you cool and just feels good. Their limited edition collections are cut and sewn in their Honolulu, Hawaii factory. Each print has coordinating hand-painted buttons created just for Jams World by a California artist. Jams World has remained a Hawaii based, multi-generational company dedicated to quality, individuality, and style which can be seen in each piece created. The company operates six retail stores located on Oahu and on the Big Island of Hawaii. Jams World products can also be found among authorized dealers throughout the United States and online at www.jamsworld.com.

About Make-A-Wish Hawaii

Make-A-Wish® Hawaii creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Honolulu, Make-A-Wish Hawaii is considered one of the top charities in the state, with 78 cents of every dollar raised going directly toward granting wishes in Hawaii. One of the first local Make-A-Wish chapters established, Make-A-Wish Hawaii continues to be among the busiest in the nation. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 700 volunteers have granted nearly 1,500 wishes for children across the state of Hawaii since 1982 and have hosted more than 16,000 others for children around the world; the chapter granted 99 local wishes in 2019 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit Hawaii.wish.org.