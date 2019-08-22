18th annual Cop on Top

For the 18th year, local law enforcement will be climbing to new heights all for special Olympics. Cop on Top is an annual fundraising event where volunteer off-duty law enforcement officers will perch atop 10-foot scaffolds for three days in order to collect donations and raise awareness for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes.

From August 23rd thru the 25th, volunteers will rise to the occasion at all Hawaii Walmart stores (except Dowtown Honolulu), the two Oahu Sam’s Club locations, as well as participating shopping centers around Oahu. Cop on Top is also taking place on the neighbor islands at various locations including Walmart and Safeway.

Donations collected from Cop on Top will directly benefit Special Olympics Hawaii and their efforts to provide sports, health and wellness and leadership programs for athletes year-round, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions.

Special Olympics Hawaii provides programs for all athletes, free of charge. Since 2001, Cop on Top has raised more than $3,437,236 for Special Olympics Hawaii athletes statewide.

For more information visit:

Website: www.sohawaii.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/sohawaii

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsHawaii

Instagram: www.instagram.com/SOHawaii