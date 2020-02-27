16-year-old Travels to South Korea to Meet K-pop Band Stray Kids for Wish Come True

Sixteen-year-old Alyssa of Honolulu recently had the experience of a lifetime as her wish to meet Korean pop band Stray Kids came true. Thanks to Make-A-Wish® Hawaii, Alyssa traveled all the way to South Korea to meet Stray Kids in person and attend the band’s World Tour District 9: Unlock show in Seoul.

Battling cystic fibrosis, which requires daily medical treatments and presents lifelong obstacles, Alyssa admires that bands like Stray Kids explore deep, relatable issues through their music. She’s been following the group since before their debut, when they appeared on a reality TV show with various talent trying to form a band.

Make-A-Wish Hawaii Young Leaders Board member Cayenne Pe’a was one of the volunteers who brought Alyssa’s to meet Stray Kids in person to life.

During her wish come true, Alyssa and her family attended the concert, enjoyed a private meet and greet with the band, and explored the city.

Alyssa and Cayenne joined us in-studio to tell us about the wish and to give us a “pop” quiz on the K-pop band.

To learn more about Hawaii wishes like Alyssa’s, visit http://hawaii.wish.org.