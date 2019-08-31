13th Annual ʻOnipaʻa Celebration

Living808
Posted: / Updated:

The Hawaiʻi Pono’ī Coalition is pleased to announce that the 13th Annual ‘Onipa‘a Celebration is happening on Sunday, September 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at ‘Iolani Palace. The free event will include live musical performances, hula, Hawaiian cultural practitioners, palace tours, ‘ono food and living history walks in celebration of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday.

Admission to ‘Iolani Palace is free for this special one-day event. Guests are also invited to pre-register and take part in the Mai Poina: “The Overthrow Walking Tours, which reenact the days leading up to and including the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Website: www.HawaiiPonoi.info

13th Annual ʻOnipaʻa Celebration

Sunday, September 1, 2019

10am-5pm

ʻIolani Palace

Admission is FREE

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take 2: A fresh look at Fall hairstyles"

Kailua brush fire contained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kailua brush fire contained"

Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian in critical condition following an early-morning crash on Nimitz Highway"

Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatalities due to red light runners hit 10-year high"

Increased warmth and humidity this weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "Increased warmth and humidity this weekend"

More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "More weight on climate change, managed retreat in Honolulu pre-disaster mitigation plan"
More Local News

Trending Stories