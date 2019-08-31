13th Annual ʻOnipaʻa Celebration

The Hawaiʻi Pono’ī Coalition is pleased to announce that the
13th Annual ‘Onipa‘a Celebration is happening on Sunday, September 1st from
10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at ‘Iolani Palace. The free event will include live
musical performances, hula, Hawaiian cultural practitioners, palace tours, ‘ono
food and living history walks in celebration of Queen Lili‘uokalani’s birthday.
Admission to ‘Iolani Palace is free for this special one-day event. Guests are also invited to pre-register and take part in the Mai Poina: “The Overthrow Walking Tours, which reenact the days leading up to and including the overthrow of the Hawaiian monarchy.
Website: www.HawaiiPonoi.info
