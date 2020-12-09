12 Days of Christmas- Keiki Kaukau

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 is excited to bring you our 12 days of Christmas showcase, featuring a dozen of our favorites, including Keiki Kaukau, a line of local goods for children, including some new holiday exclusives.

“We just launched four new products,” shares Owner April Hail. “A book called The Aloha Friday Keiki Club, a beautiful puzzle set designed by local artist Kimberlie Wong, a BINGO game; and a nostalgic set of milk caps featuring artwork from 12 prominent local designers.”

It was a blast from the past for April working on the milk caps. “As a 90s kid, I grew up during peak milk cap mania, and as many of you know, the game started right here in Hawai’i before becoming a national and even worldwide phenomenon,” says Hail. “So, I feel like there’s a sense of pride and nostalgia in that in addition to it being a collection of great designs and a fun game.”

10% of the sale price of these will be going to Family Promise of Hawai’i, an organization that helps families avoid living on the streets and gives them resources to work toward stable housing. Keiki Kau Kau also continues to donate to the Hawai’i Food Bank and other local organizations through some other items.

April unveiled a Hawaii exclusive to Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin.

“As I was working on The Aloha Friday Keiki Club book, which is about this fun, secret hideaway for kids,” April says she thought, “we should make a real clubhouse!” The book’s illustrator and I came up with this life-size cardboard house with fun illustrations all over for kids to color or paint in themselves, and then play in. Each side is different – there’s the clubhouse entrance, a surf shack, lei stand, and snack bar, so lots of fun images to keep kids busy and hopefully give their parents a break!”

Her designs are inspired what her own kids, who are 2 and 4, are interested in. The product offerings continue to grow with them.

Website: keikikaukau.com

Social Media Handles: @keikikaukau