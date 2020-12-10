12 Days of Christmas at Honolulu Museum of Art Shop &Cafe

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art or HoMA has “12 Days of Christmas” holiday specials for the art lover in your life.

Retail Manager Cori Mackie invited Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin for a look at the specials at the Shop and Café running through December 20th.

“Here at the shop, we’re offering different weekly specials which we’ve created especially for the gifting season, and available to in-person shoppers,” says Mackie. “They’re in-shop specials, but we accept phone orders as well.”

This weekend, HoMA is running a 20% discount on all jewelry, and if you’re a HoMA member, you can combine that discount with your regular membership discount. Next weekend, if you purchase any HoMA catalog, you get a second catalog of lesser value free. And from December 17 – 20, you get a Great Wave tote bag with every purchase over $100.

After purchasing holiday specials at the shop, you can enjoy a really festive looking cup of hot cocoa! “It’s a special hot cocoa we’re making at the Café using Manoa Chocolate,” says Food and Beverage Director Josh Hancock. “During the museum’s 12 Days of Christmas, through December 20, we’re offering a complimentary hot cocoa to every café guest who orders a food item.”

The café is also serving up holiday lunches. “We’ve implemented some changes this year due to Covid, so we have strict safety and social distancing measures to provide everyone with a safe and enjoyable dining experience,” says Hancock. “We’re open for lunch service right now, from 11 – 2pm, and guests will see familiar menu favorites along with seasonal daily specials, desserts, and a great selection of wines and beer.”

There’s no admission fee to visit either the Cafe or the HoMA Shop, so be sure to visit this holiday season!

Website: honolulumuseum.org

Social Media Handles:@honolulumuseum