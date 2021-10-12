11th Annual Food and Wine Festival

Chef Roy Yamaguchi and festival co-founder, joined Living808 to talk about the 11th annual Hawaii Food and Wine Festival which begun on October 1st and now makes the move from Hawaii Island to Oahu from the 14th to the 24th and then again from November 11th-14th before heading to Maui from December 8th thru the 11th.

"This year, we celebrate our Eleventh Annual Festival and though the pandemic continues to be a challenge, we thought it was important to work with our partners and sponsors to pivot our events and continue to find ways to support our local chefs, restaurants and hospitality industries. The Art of Food & Wine is a unique event that combines stunning dishes with stunning pieces from local artists. I am excited to collaborate with award-winning chefs Peter Armellino, Josiah Citrin, Gale Gand and Susur Lee to host a five-course wine paired dinner. As guests dine, they can also take in original paintings and sculptures by esteemed Japanese American artists Satoru Abe and Harry Tsuchidana as well as up-and-coming artist Roland Longstreet. Divine brings together father-daughter culinary duo chefs Todd and Belle English and give me the chance to work with my brother in the kitchen chef Vikram Garg. It features rare Alba white truffles—a real delicacy—and I am excited to see what the four of us will come up with."

