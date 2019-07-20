10th Anniversary Mayjah Rayjah – Eli Mac sings new single

The 10th anniversary Mayjah Rayjah goes down next weekend at Aloha Stadium and it’ll be filled with top entertainers.

This years music festival will be headlined by Damian Markey and SOJA. Former American Idol contestant and local singing sensation Eli Mac will be part of the schedule and she just released her new song “Roots Girl” with Paula Fuga and Nattali Rize and is currently in the studio working on her latest album.

Eli Mac and the entire Mayjah Rayjah hits the stage July 26th and 27th.

Go to www.tmrmusicfestival.com for complete information and to purchase tickets.