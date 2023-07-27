Arancino at The Kahala is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this July! To mark this momentous occasion, all month that have offered a special Six-course Anniversary Celebration Menu, featuring the most beloved dishes from the past decade. Because the menu was such a success, they decided to extend it into the month of August! Alessandro Bolla, General Manager, and Josh Tuvera, Kitchen Manager of Arancino at The Kahala, joined Kelly with the delicious details.

Over the years, Arancino has earned its reputation as one of Hawaii’s best Italian restaurants, receiving accolades from both locals and international visitors. Their dedication to providing a unique and unforgettable dining experience has been at the heart of their success. Join the exclusive celebration throughout August to relive iconic flavors and create cherished memories.

For reservations and more information, visit arancino.com/arancino-kahala.