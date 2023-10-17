The Outrigger Charity Invitational against top 25 St. Mary’s is happening this Friday, Oct. 20 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Head Coach of the University Men’s Basketball team, Eran Ganot , joined Living808 this morning to give viewers a preview on this Friday’s event.

This will their first charity event and Ganot shares his appreciation of St. Mary’s participating in this exhibition match. Ganot says, this is the first time the UH men’s basketball team will face a D1 in front of Hawaii fans. All proceeds go to Maui relief.

Ganot also shares his excitement on how the team is looking for this season; UH returns nine players from last year’s squad that won 22 games for the program’s sixth straight winning season….UH has players from nine different countries and six different continents, including eight international players.

To get your tickets, visit etickethawaii.com or you can visit the Stan Sheriff Center box office. It’s $20 for adults and $10 for youth.

The Outrigger Charity Invitational is this Friday, Oct. 20 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center at 7:00pm.