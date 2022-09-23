This year, ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach is a parade sponsor of the Aloha Festivals! The celebration of Hawaiian heritage and culture aligns with ‘Alohilani’s foundational pillars, so it is the perfect partnership!

Matt Grauso, General Manager of ʻAlohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, joined us with more on the hotel and the partnership with Aloha Festivals.

Matt shared, “The Aloha Festivals theme, Aloha ʻĀina, Love the Land, holds significant meaning to ‘Alohilani Resort, as the hotel made a pledge to give back to the land and plant 100,000 indigenous trees on the North Shore of O’ahu and Hawai’i island through our Hawaiian Legacy Reforestation Initiative. Hotel guests are also encouraged to participate and experience.”

Matt also talked about the great Kamaʻāina deals and dining options available at ‘Alohilani. Watch the segment above to learn all about it!

For more on the resort, visit alohilaniresort.com

For details on the festival, visit alohafestivals.com