Mahalo for visiting KHON2’s live streaming page.

We stream all of our newscasts from Wake Up 2Day to the KHON2 News at 10.

The quality of the live stream is dependent on the Internet connection you have available to your device. We suggest connecting through wifi rather than 3G/4G LTE.

This new service should work on all platforms. If you have any issues, please contact us at webmaster@khon2.com.

Mahalo!

TV Schedule