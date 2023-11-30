HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thursday, Nov. 30’s Laulima family wasnʻt able to celebrate the holidays in 2022 because of a devastating diagnosis.

This young family has a seven-year-old, 4-year-old and a toddler 18 months old.

In 2023, dad was forced to go from full-time to part-time work. Then, shortly after that, during the holidays, their seven-year-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer.

X-rays showed a mass in her chest, close to her heart. They had to drain fluids to help her breathe.

Sheʻs been in and out of the hospital, and is going through oral and intravenous chemotherapy treatments , plus once a month has to get a spinal tap.

Mom, understandably, stays home. Both mom and dad would love to be able to give their children something nice this year because they havenʻt been able to celebrate birthdays or holidays since a year ago.

Hereʻs how we can help.

For the children, their 7-year-old would love a magic Mixie Genie Lamp.

Their four-year-old son loves super wings toys and could use a Kids Fire Tablet.

Their 18-month-old daughter loves Minnie Mouse and would really love a tricycle with helmet, and knee and elbow pads.

And here’s what this family needs.

A washing machine because theirs broke. Solar panels to help with bills. A bunk bed and grocery gift cards would be huge.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, letʻs help this family have a happy holiday season this year.

If you’d like to help, please click here and look for code h230049-5.

This family is on Oʻahu. If you live on another island but want to help, we ask that you donate gift cards or make a monetary donation for them.