Young, homeless, first-time mother to newborn could use the spirit of Laulima

This mother is still a teenager, just 17 years old and with a newborn. She’s single and homeless, though now temporarily living in a home with 10 adults and 3 children.

She was bullied in school, even physically, so she dropped out, though she wants to finish and someday maybe even go to college. But right now, she’s not sure which way to turn, hoping and praying she’ll be able to provide a safe and happy space for her and her baby boy.

Mom could use a stroller, diapers, wipes and clothing.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s open our hearts and help this mom, in whatever way you can, and help her to know she and her baby are not alone.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-552

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.