HONOLULU (KHON2) — This time last year, an infant was placed on a list for an organ transplant–he was only seven months old.

Ocean was born in May of 2022, to Angela and Keoni. He joined his sister Leiolaokekai.

His family knew something was wrong, he was spitting up and turning yellow and within days he was admitted at Kapi’olani where a surgeon told them Ocean had a liver disease, Biliary Atresia, that severely damaged his liver.

“He came out, told me and my other half and I cried. For me, I cried because I knew that it wouldn’t be a normal newborn stage. He was going to be in the hospital and it’s surgery,” Angela told KHON2.

He had his first surgery at two months old but this disease has no cure, and his symptoms worsened.

Ocean’s doctors worked with the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford and he was put on a liver transplant list in January.

“We just waited. But as the days went by, he started throwing up more, his belly was getting bigger,” Angela said.

On May 3, they went to Stanford and on May 10 they got the call that changed Ocean’s path.

“She goes, ‘Hey mom, we got a match.'”

Angela didn’t believe it, she was so relieved but so worried.

The next day, Ocean went in for transplant surgery.

“I watched him go. He looked back at me and that was the last I saw him for hours.”

Ten hours.

By his first birthday, just a few days later, he looked like a much healthier child but complications of kidney damage, bleeding, cardiac arrest and another surgery occurred but they came home at the end of October.

Thankfully the $10 million cost of the transplant and hospital stay is covered by insurance but there are other costs.

Since their return home, Ocean has been admitted twice but his prognosis is good for now.

Angela said that he can’t participate in contact sports and can’t really be in the sun but he will live a normal life–because someone chose to be an organ donor.

A part of an adult’s liver went to Ocean.

“A feeling of sadness that a family lost their loved one but joyous on your end because your family member has a second chance.”

This holiday season will be the first they can truly celebrate since Ocean, now 19 months old, was born.

Learning toys and a tumbling mat for his physical therapy would be nice but all his family asked for is that people consider organ donation.

“If you’re able to and you’re healthy and you want to, I’m a huge advocate. Be an organ donor. It will save a life. It really does.”

And who knows, Ocean, with all his strength and determination may do the same some day.

In the spirit of laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family while helping them enjoy the holidays.

If youʻd like to help, please click here and look for code H23009-4.