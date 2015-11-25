‘Tis the season to give back! Volunteer opportunities this holiday season

The holiday season is typically filled with parties and presents, but it can also be a great time to help those less fortunate.

Here is a list of volunteer opportunities if you’d like to bring holiday cheer to others.Laulima Giving Program

KHON2 is a proud partner of the Laulima Giving Program, which assists individuals and families in need. Click here for donation details and view our family profiles below:

Hard Rock Cafe Maui

900 Front St., Lahaina

Website | (808) 667-2578

On Nov. 26, Hard Rock Cafe Maui will provide free Thanksgiving meals to the homeless and hungry. The meals will be offered in partnership with Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep, A Cup of Cold Water and Women Helping Women. Musical Quest will perform. Volunteers can arrive at 9:30 a.m. to help set up. The event runs from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. You do not need to contact the restaurant ahead of time, just show up. Volunteers who would like to help serve food must wear closed-toe shoes.Project Hawaii

This non-profit organization is dedicated to providing life-changing opportunities for homeless keiki.Email | Website

Toy drive and fundraising collections

Dec. 5, 11:15 a.m.-2 p.m., Safeway parking lot, Kapolei Shopping Center (Kapolei)

Dec. 6 and 13, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., First Hawaiian Bank parking lot, Windward City Shopping Center (Kaneohe)

Dec. 12 and 19, 10:20 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First Hawaiian Bank parking lot, 890 Kamehameha Hwy. (Pearl City)

Dec. 19, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., First Hawaiian Bank parking lot, Prince Kuhio Plaza (Hilo)

Private Christmas party for homeless keiki (Hilo): Volunteers are needed to provide dishes for the holiday meal, donate items for games and prizes, provide make-and-take keiki crafts, help with party prep, oversee games or crafts, and cleanup.

Ongoing: Elf costumes, including adult red party dresses in all sizes, are needed for volunteers to wear during holiday-themed events.Helping Hands Hawaii

Email | Website | (808) 440-3812

The organization’s Adopt A Family (AAF) program links low-income households in need with businesses and community members to fulfill holiday wish lists of basic necessities. Volunteers are needed in the following categories:

Office support (clerical admin duties such as data entry, answering phones, scheduling appointments)

Warehouse help (sorting and stocking donation, assembling gift bags for Adopt A Family participants)

Warehouse reception (assisting donors with item drop-off, issuing receipts, managing parking lot flow)

Volunteers must be available within the following time frames: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, 8 a.m.-noon. Volunteers must be 12 years or older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

Salvation ArmyWebsite

Angel Trees: This program provides new clothing or toys for keiki and seniors in need through the support of donors. Christmas trees are decorated with paper angel tag ornaments with the first name, age and gender of a keiki or senior in need of presents. Donors remove one or more tags from the Angel Tree and purchase appropriate gifts for keiki or senior described on the tags. Trees will be available at all Central Pacific Bank branches and at many malls and stores around the state. Customers can also make cash donations at all Burger King Hawaii restaurants across the state through Dec. 13.

Red Kettles: Donations support community-based programs in the area of each island where each donation is made. Volunteer bell ringers are welcome. Businesses and individuals can also set up virtual red kettles.

Adopt a Family or Senior: Individuals, families or businesses can adopt a specific family or senior to support during the holidays. For details, contact the Development Department at (808) 988-2136.