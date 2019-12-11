Tis the giving season, Laulima telethon is Wednesday

After a successful Laulima Giving Day on Saturday, in which generous donations totaled more than $20,000 at six malls across the state, you still have a chance to give to those families who could use some cheer this holiday season.

The Annual Laulima Telethon is Wednesday, Dec. 11. Volunteers will be answering calls and accepting donations for families in need. Phone lines will be open during our morning and evening news tomorrow, from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. then again from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thank you for your generosity.