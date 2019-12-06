Three generations could use holiday cheer

Today’s Laulima family spans three generations. Grandfather has been out of work for 8 years now, since an accident at work injured his leg and back. He’s on a small amount of lifetime disability.

For three years he’s been caring for his three-year old grandson, taking him to a parent participation pre-school. We’re told he and his grandson would arrive early, and stay late to help clean-up.

But just a few months ago he needed another back surgery and that’s left him bedridden, with nausea, vertigo and severe headaches.

His wife works full-time as does their grandson’s father. As for their daughter, their grandson’s mother, she needed surgery last year, about the time they moved in with her parents, but she returned to work right away. But now that her father is bedridden, she quit her job to care for him and her son.

This family loves the beach and ocean, they help to keep it clean and you’ll often find them sharing their fishing techniques.

And so, all mom, dad and grandma and grandpa wish for are beach towels, slippers or sandals. Dad could use a gas card too, to commute to work. Grandpa also could use toiletries and would really appreciate a holiday meal for their family.

As for their three-year old the list is only a little longer–educational toys, age appropriate books, a kite, a hat and slippers or shoes.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this family not just get through this particularly difficult time, but help them have a happy holiday season.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-600

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.