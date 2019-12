HONOLULU (KHON2) — You can help a family in need this holiday season by picking up your phone.

It’s the annual Laulima Telethon.

Volunteers will be answering your calls and taking down your donations for Hawaii families.

They’ll be accepting donations from 5 a.m. Wednesday morning to 9 a.m., then again from 4 to 8 p.m.

No donation is too small.

To make a donation, call 591-6336.