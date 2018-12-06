Struggling family of six asks for clothes, dishes

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

The strong bond of a Hawaii family is keeping them together, but they could use a helping hand.

this young family of six moved from maui to o’ahu a few years ago, for work…but then dad’s father on maui was diagnosed with stage four cancer, although he kept working on his farm.

on a visit this summer, mom noticed her father-in-law in pain…they took him to the doctor who said he had a fractured hip, then surgery revealed the cancer spread into his bones.

two months ago, dad moved back to maui to be with his father and take care of the farm, which isn’t for income, but provides food for the family and church functions and dad did just find a job.

mom is finishing up college on o’ahu, just four classes away from a double major.

some bills have had to go unpaid but they’re doing what they’re called to do, with their love of family and family ties, holding them together.

their one-year old daughter loves the dirt, singing, books and toys…

their three-year old daughter loves ballet, gymnastics, cooking and pink. she could use shoes, a raincoat.

their seven-year old son is into soccer, musical instruments and drawing. he could use play clothes, a lunch box and water bottle.

their 15 year old son loves basketball, the lakers, drawing and dance. he could use basketball-type shorts and maybe one nice, “going out” outfit.

dad loves basketball too, but he’s a boston celtics fan. he could use clothes.

as for mom, she loves essential oils and yoga, so it would be a treat to be able to attend a yoga or meditation class..she could use pots and pans, cooking utensils, basic household paper goods and maybe clothes for church.



To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-448.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.