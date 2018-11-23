Single mother working to provide for three kids

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.



A newly single mother of three young children is trying hard to support them on her own.

The children are a 6-year-old daughter, 3-year-old son and 8-month-old son.

She’s recently divorced and became their sole provider.

She works hard at a restaurant but is on the verge of losing her job because she can’t afford to continue paying a baby sitter.

She takes her two sons to a parent participation preschool in the morning then in the evening heads to work, often working more than 50 hours per week.

She doesn’t want to leave work, but simply can’t afford the sitter. As for groceries, they get food from their church donation center.

As we enter the holidays, we can help her not to worry about gifts for her children.

Her 6-year-old daughter likes Shopkins, unicorns and LOL Surprise dolls

Her 3-year-old son loves superheroes, trucks and cars.

And her eight month old son enjoys books and any baby toys.

As for mom, she says all she really needs, and would appreciate, is a gas gift card.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s help this mother as she works hard to provide for her children, on her own.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-441.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.

