Single mother of two who works as a caregiver, son suffers with epilepsy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family involves a mother of two sons.

A 2-year-old and a 15-year-old who suffers with epilepsy.

It’s complicated by a non-cancerous mass in his head, he’ll need surgery to remove it.

Mom is also a student. she’s attending a community college full-time and is carrying a 4.0 GPA after three semesters.

She works full-time and has been a caregiver for 28 years, and right now, cares for an elderly woman with Alzheimers disease.

Her children’s father is not in the picture and doesn’t contribute financially.

She just lost her pillars of strength, love and support, for her and her sons, both her parents.

They’re finding comfort and refuge at their church.

She says her older son could use shorts and shirts, but we know he also loves video games and actionheros.

Her 2-year old son loves sports and could use clothes and toys.

Mom just said she could use a gas card and grocery gift card.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-531.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.