Single mother of three on Hawaii Island could use your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is on the island of Hawai’i.

Mom is a single mother of three, having her first when she was just 16-years-old.

They had been living with the father of her two younger children but she and her children left when she found he depleted their savings, and hadn’t been paying rent.

Mom and her children moved in with a friend. Mom is working picking coffee and her eldest who is 19-years-old now is working as well.

They take the bus and walk as much as they can, so all of them could use running shoes and her children could use clothes.

Movie tickets for her eldest daughter would be a treat.

For her 7-year-old son, he’d love a soccer ball and coloring book.

Her 4-year-old daughter would love a barbie doll and coloring book as well.

As for mom, grocery cards would be helpful, but her wish is to be able to buy her friend a gift, to thank her for taking them in and for her support.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-609

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.