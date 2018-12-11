Single mother of four on the road to recovery

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A single mother is on the road to a better life, but it took some struggles to get there.

After the father of this family’s four children passed away, their mother, his wife, fell into a deep depression and started abusing alcohol. She realized though she needed help and put herself into a drug and alcohol treatment program.

Then she started receiving assistance and entered the “first-to-work program” to try to get a job. Her case worker offered her an opportunity to return to college and she’s decided to pursue a counseling degree so she can become a substance abuse counselor.

Her 15-year-old son loves the outdoors and could use clothes and shoes.

Her 14 year-old daughter loves spending time with her mother and would appreciate clothes, shoes, and maybe some jewelry.

Her 12-year-old daughter would love the same, and she loves sports.

Her 9-year-old daughter, who loves books and going to the library, would also love a bicycle.

Mom doesn’t ask for anything but she could use clothes and shoes.

Mom took the initiative to create a better life for herself and her children, and they’re on their way. Even her case worker calls her a wonderful client.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-502.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.