Single mom turned life around, could use basics for kids

Today’s Laulima family is a single mother and her three children. Mom has had to make major life changes to get to where she is now, which is a much better and loving place for her children.

Mom is a young mom who struggled with addiction, to the point that the state had to remove her children from her care, which proved to be her wake-up call. She immediately cooperated and implemented her plan to get sober and stay clean, for her children. She completed parenting classes, domestic violence prevention and awareness classes and substance abuse treatment, all of which enabled her to get to the root of her problems and work through them. .

Within a year, she regained custody of her children, has moved into an apartment and is starting over. And her children are happier.

Her children could use school clothes and they’d benefit from a sports program or after school activities. They could also use dressers.

Her 11 year old daughter could also use her own bed, blankets and sheets.

Her 8 year old daughter could use a pillow, a toy box, hair accessories and would love a basketball.

Mom also has a baby so a play pen, bouncer, diapers, wipes and baby toys would be appreciated.

As for mom, she could use a vacuum, towels, a blanket, dishes and cleaning supplies.

In the spirit of Laulima, let’s lend a helping hand to this young family, supporting them on their journey to thriving.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-601.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.