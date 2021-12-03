Single dad could use help bringing holiday joy to 2 young daughters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dad is raising his two girls, five-years old and 22 months old, on his own. Mom moved out after they broke up, and the professional who referred this family to Laulima says she has not been in consistent contact with her children.

Dad recently graduated from massage school and just started his career as a massage therapist. The pandemic has limited his income but he’s staying positive and pushing ahead for his girls.

His 5-year old loves playing video games with dad, reading books to her little sister and playing dress-up. So age-appropriate video games, sparkly things like play jewelry and pink or purple dresses, plus dolls would be wonderful for her.

His 22-month old is a ball of energy, always laughing. She loves Minnie Mouse, dancing and singing so anything that would support her passion for music and educational toys would be great.

They could all use clothing and shoes, including dad. And grocery gift cards or other gift cards to buy household items or clothing would be very helpful.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together we can provide this family some relief, support and the warmth of knowing they’re not alone. If you’d like to help, please click the link above then look for code M2118.