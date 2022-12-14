HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a family of a different sort … it’s a school family.

The pandemic and subsequent financial hardships for families are still revealing their impact on students.

This local public high school isn’t asking for paper and pencils, it needs clothing, toiletries, towels, blankets and camping supplies but not for a camping trip but for shelter. Tarps, tents, sleeping bags, first aid kits and canned foods would help.

This school has more than 50 students who, the school said, are houseless and many more families need help.

The school also said it has more than 115 special needs students and its programs could use help. It needs sensory tools like fidget toys, pre-K puzzles, sensory blankets, adult diapers, wipes, Kleenex and band-aids. Gift cards for special needs teachers would help them purchase what’s needed for students.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family have a brighter holiday season.

If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.Com, click on local, then Laulima and look for ‘ohana code H2235. Thank you.