HONOLULU (KHON2) — We met baby Nawai in 2015, seven months after she was born in Hilo.

Nawai was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called SMA or spinal muscular atrophy after her muscles became so weak her limbs went limp.

The diagnosis meant she would never crawl, walk and even breathing would grow difficult.

Doctors gave a life expectancy of just two years.

Nawai turned nine years old this year.

Nawai’s mom said she’s on medicine that costs $250,000 per dose. The medicine is paid for by a pharmaceutical company program. Hopefully the program continues because Nawai is showing progress–she can now move her feet, the disease is not progressing and she is stable.

This year, Nawai’s ‘ohana said, “We are thankful for Laulima, KHON, Keiki o ka ‘Aina and those who called last year to donate more solar panels. And Ka’imi at Walter’s Electric for installing them. We are forever grateful for Laulima. The program has blessed our family more than we could ever imagine. It has given us resources to help us better care for Nawai.”