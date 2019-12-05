Mom, dad made great sacrifices now could use some joy

Mom and dad have five girls ages 2, 4, 6, 10 and 13.

Mom was pregnant with their sixth child last year–their first son. But during her pregnancy doctors discovered he had a rare condition called Hypoplastic left heart syndrome in which the left side of the heart is severely underdeveloped–he had only half a heart. Doctors said he’d need three heart surgeries by the age of 4.

For his medical care, to have the best shot for his survival, they needed to move to California but that came with some life-changing and heart-wrenching decisions. They couldn’t afford to move the entire family, so mom, dad and their baby boy moved. Dad enclosed their garage so their daughters could live there with their grandmother and so they had a rental income from their home. Dad would try to fly back when he could, especially as their girls had a difficult time adjusting to the changes.

Mom and dad did all they could to save their son, as did the doctors, with an open heart surgery, blood transfusions, and more but in July, at 8 months and 17 days, their baby boy died.

As the professional who referred this family to Laulima says, they all have suffered in their own ways–heartache, worry and now tremendous loss. And they haven’t asked for anything, but in the spirit of Laulima, let’s find a way to bring comfort to this family and hopefully some joy, especially for their five girls this holiday season.

