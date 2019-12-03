Meet News Team, share spirit of the season at Saturday’s Laulima Giving Drive

It’s the most wonderful time of the year–for giving, of course. The annual Laulima Giving Drive is this Saturday, Dec. 7. Members of our KHON2 News Team will be at shopping centers across the state to collect donations starting at 10 a.m.
- Tannya Joaquin and Mikey Monis will be at Ala Moana Center
- Brigette Namata and Lauren Day will be at Windward Mall
- Chris Latronic will be at Ka Makana Alii
- Kamaka Pili and Kelly Simek will be at Kahala Mall
- Kristine Uyeno and Ross Shimabuku will be at Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui
- Gina Mangieri and Justin Cruz will be at Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo on Hawaii Island
- Drop-off at Na Lama Kukui, 560 North Nimitz Highway
If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.