Maemae third-graders donate toys to less-fortunate keiki through Laulima

Santa’s helpers turned out in full force Wednesday at Maemae Elementary School.

Students are making the holidays brighter for less-fortunate children by donating toys to KHON2’s Laulima Giving Program.

The third-graders held fundraisers to raise the money, and then went on a field trip last week to Toys “R” Us.

“My mom came to chaperone, and then I had two boys in my group, no girls, and I bought 10 things,” said student Brooke Kondo. “I bought a couple boys presents and a couple girl presents.”

The toys will be donated to the Next Step Shelter, Institute for Human Services, Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and Make-a-Wish Hawaii.