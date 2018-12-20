Maemae Elementary students donate to Laulima Giving Program

The Laulima Giving Program is not just a chance for grown-ups to give to those in need, children are welcome to help out too.

Using money that they earned, some students at Maemae Elementary school generously purchased toys for children of our Laulima families at Target in Ala Moana Center.

“It means a lot to me because whenever I see someone who is less fortunate than me I’m very sad so I’m actually very happy to help people who are less fortunate,” said third-grader Ileana Aguirre.

“I got the money by negotiating with my parents, seeing how much money I could make and then I vacuumed and I mopped and washed the car,” said fellow third-grader Dreyven Lee.

“He came home, he said he wanted to help buy toys for kids in need and he wanted to earn the money to help make other kids happy. How can you say no to something like that?” said Dreyven’ mother, Mellysa Lee.