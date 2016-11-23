Laulima: Young, single mom struggles to pay college tuition

A single mother is determined to make a better life for her daughter and she is very close to the next step, getting her college degree.

But as often happens in life, there was a setback.

Mom is just 22 years old and has a two-year old daughter. They live in a rented room in a three-bedroom home with six other adults.

Mom works two part-time jobs and goes to the University of Hawaii at Manoa part-time. She hopes to graduate with a degree in civil engineering in a year and a half.

Mom recently got hit with a $2,000 bill for the spring semester. She had received a scholarship, but couldn’t fulfill its demands of a full-time schedule.

Dad sees their daughter once a week, but does not help financially.

Mom cuts where she can and is working more hours. Friends and family help with childcare.

Mom’s not asking for gifts, but a gas card would be very helpful, and for her daughter, baby wash/shampoo, sandals size 8 and clothes size 2 or 3 would be appreciated.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-266.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.