Laulima: Young mother and her three-year-old son

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family is a young mother trying hard to leave her unstable childhood, and abusive marriage behind – to provide a beautiful future for her little boy.

This mother is 21-years-old and has a three-year-old son.

She grew up with severe neglect and was moved to various relative’s homes. She started making bad choices and was placed in a youth challenge program and started to progress. Then, she met a boy, got married and had her son. But, that was an abusive relationship. She got out and into an adult facility for women and children, but her son was taken away.

She worked hard to improve so she could be reunited with her son. She then got her son back.

Mom is now working two part-time jobs, while a close friend watches him. She wants to be a better parent and is enrolled in a parent participation program. Her dream is to get him into pre-school.

Her three-year old is described as loving, with a big, kind heart. He could use some clothing and would be so happy to receive toys.

For mom, she could use help getting her car fixed and could use a gently-used cellphone.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can help this family to find some joy in this holiday season. Their Laulima ‘ohana code is H667.