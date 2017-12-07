Laulima: Young family of 3 struggles with mysterious illness

KHON2 is once again partnering with Keiki O Ka Aina for our Laulima Giving Program. Every day, we’ll share a story of a family or someone who may be going through a rough time and could use some help this holiday season.

A medical issue that’s still a mystery has caused hardship for a local family.

The young family of three was doing fine with Dad working full-time while Mom cared for their baby.

Then in March of this year, Dad fell ill and hasn’t been able to work since. Doctors found a mass in his stomach and while it tested negative for cancer, he is still ill and has been to the emergency room several times, though doctors don’t yet know what’s wrong.

Dad fully intends to go back to work once he’s diagnosed and gets the appropriate treatment. Until then, they do what they can.

And we’ll do what we can for them.

Their daughter is just 1-year-old now. She’d enjoy any kind of age-appropriate toy. Especially with cooler weather, blankets for her would be nice, plus clothing (size 18/24 months) and shoes (size 5).

Mom loves to cook and bake, so pots, pans, and kitchen items for her. Dad could use socks (shoes size 11) and a gas card, and both Mom and Dad would appreciate toiletries and a folding futon.

To help, click here and use the ohana code LS-362.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call (808) 393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.