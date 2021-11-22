Laulima: Young couple struggle to make ends meet and they need your help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Today’s Laulima family was hit hard by the pandemic and by a devastating loss. We’re hoping you can help. Kathy Muneno has their story.

Just before lockdowns began early last year, this young couple with two children was thrilled to find out mom was pregnant. But a few months into the pregnancy they were told she had an ectopic pregnancy and they lost the baby. Then earlier ‘this’ year they found out she was pregnant again and soon they’ll be welcoming a baby boy.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But just recently dad lost his job as a construction worker, and their only car broke down. He’s trying to fix it on his own. This family could use help with clothing and footwear for all.



Their ten-year-old son loves sports so items like fishing supplies, a football, basketball, skateboard and helmet would be great for him.



Their four-year-old daughter would love baby dolls, anything Moana, accessories like barrettes and bracelets, play-doh sets, and art supplies.



For their newborn baby, anything would help such as diapers, wipes, blankets, clothes, bibs, stuffed animals.

Dad could use a framing hammer, speed square, toolbox socket set and fishing supplies.



Mom says her family could use bath towels, utensils, a laundry basket, a dresser and pillows.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together let’s help this family get through the holidays, especially as they welcome their new baby.



If you’d like to help, please go to our website khon2.com, click on “local,” then “laulima” and look for code H-2124. And thank you.