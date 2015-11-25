Laulima: Woman with seizures struggles to ease family’s medical expenses

Medical issues have put a family in a tough position this holiday season.

Michaela is 18 years old and returned to Hawaii to earn her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Four years ago, Michaela suffered head trauma while watching her brother’s soccer game. The ball hit her temple, paralyzing half her body for six weeks. Since then, she’s suffered seizures.

Michaela is attending college on a partial merit-based scholarship and student loans.

Her family is under financial strain as her father suffers from a lymph node disease and has large medical expenses. Her twin brother, who is going to college on Hawaii Island also suffers from the hereditary disease.

Michaela has a job to pay for her daily seizure medication, bus fare and protein shakes that lessen the severity of a seizure and to help pay for her brother’s expenses.

Her counselor at school says she could use toiletries, bedding for a twin mattress, and business attire. She will not be flying home for the holidays, so anything you can give will help her season be a little brighter.

In the spirit of Laulima, our many hands working together, we can make a difference in Michaela’s life, and cheer her on to a career helping others.

To help Michaela, click here and use the ohana code LS-182.

If you need assistance this holiday season, or want more information on the Laulima Giving Program, please call 808-393-4981 or email laulima@koka.org.